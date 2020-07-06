Future Radar

The High Resolution Rapid Refresh Radar from 2 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Note how thunderstorms are hit or miss and do not move quickly. 

Between 3 to 9 p.m. storms, that can bring flooding and severe weather, will be likely. Storms will be scattered in coverage, classic "hit or miss" storms. 

Not every location will see rain. However, everyone needs to have a plan for potential damaging winds, hail and roadway flooding throughout the afternoon and evening. 

