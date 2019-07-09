Miss America Parade Advance (copy)

The Greater Ocean City Theater Company rehearses dance routines they will perform at the Miss America Show Us Your Shoes parade, in Ocean City, NJ, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013.

The Ocean City Theatre Company Show Choir, the Cousin’s Band and Andrew Hink will perform from boats in the parade. Some of the cast of the upcoming “Newsies” from the Ocean City Theater Company will also make an appearance.

