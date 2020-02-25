In 1982, Atlantic City adopted the mayor-council form of government under the Optional Municipal Charter Law, or Faulkner Act. OMCL forms of government give residents the right to initiative and referendum, meaning they can directly petition their local government to act or, if the governing body refuses, hold a referendum.
This type of government is often referred to as a “strong mayor” form. The mayor is independent from the legislative body and has broad executive authority.
The mayor of Atlantic City is the chief executive of the municipality and oversees each department. The mayor is responsible for preparing an annual budget as well as appointing and removing department heads, subject to City Council approval. The mayor also has veto power over local ordinances, which can be overturned by a two-thirds vote of council.
The mayor is directly elected and serves a four-year term.
City Council exercises legislative power in Atlantic City. A simple majority is needed to approve most ordinances and resolutions.
The council is made up of nine members who serve four-year terms. Each of the city’s six wards is represented by one member of council. The remaining three council members are at-large and are directly elected by a citywide majority.
Elections in Atlantic City are partisan. Primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates are held in June. General elections take place in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.