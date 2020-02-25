There are two types of council-manager forms of government exist in New Jersey. One operates under the OMCL, while the other originates from the Municipal Manager Act of 1923.
The council-manager form being proposed in Atlantic City is the 1923 version, which does not allow for initiative and referendum.
This form separates policy making from policy implementation. The council is responsible for enacting policy, which the municipal manager must then implement.
The municipal manager is appointed by the council with a majority vote.
The municipal manager is the chief executive and administrative official of the city. The manager prepares a budget, negotiates contracts (subject to council approval), and appoints or removes department heads. A manager attends council meetings but has no vote. The manager can make recommendations to council.
Once a year, the manager makes a report detailing completed work, goals and objectives. The report is public information.
City Council consists of five members who serve four-year terms. All members are at-large and directly elected by a citywide majority.
Council appoints the mayor from among the members of the governing body. The duties of a mayor are essentially limited to presiding over meetings.
Elections under the 1923 Municipal Manager Act are nonpartisan, so there are no primary elections. A general election is held in May, and elected officials begin their terms July 1.
