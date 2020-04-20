Typical of spring, New Jersey severe weather outbreaks, damaging winds and, to a lesser extent, hail will be possible.
Winds should top out around 60 mph in any thunderstorm. That will be enough to knock down large tree limbs, take down weakened power lines and blow over loose objects.
For comparison's sake, last Monday's winds, saw regular wind gusts over 70 mph, with two readings near 81 mph. However, thunderstorms did not cause those winds. Rather, it will likely from something called a gravity wave.
