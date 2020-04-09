Damaging winds will be the main threat with the line of storms that comes through. Power outages and snapped tree limbs will be in the realm of possibility. Winds a few thousand feet above our heads are screaming near 60 mph and any thunderstorm can tap into that and bring it down to the surface.
To a lesser extent, hail will need to be watched for. Also, while unlikely, a weak tornado will not be ruled out.
