Severe Threats

Damaging winds will be the main threat with the line of storms that comes through. Power outages and snapped tree limbs will be in the realm of possibility. Winds a few thousand feet above our heads are screaming near 60 mph and any thunderstorm can tap into that and bring it down to the surface. 

To a lesser extent, hail will need to be watched for. Also, while unlikely, a weak tornado will not be ruled out. 

