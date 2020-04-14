At least 20 reporting sites in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties reported a wind gust of at least 60 mph Monday, according to the National Weather Service and the New Jersey Mesonet. The most severe winds were generally found during the late morning and midday, which caused damage.
While not confirmed, it's possible the strong winds came from a gravity wave. A gravity wave occurs when air is forced to rise in stable air. However, the stable air blocks it from rising all of the way through the atmosphere. So it's reflected back down in a wave.
Think of it like throwing a rock into a pond, but going vertically, not horizontally. The waves propagate highest (fastest wind) nearest to the rock (shower).
Winds about 2,500 feet above the surface, at the 925 millibar layer, were 70 to 90 miles per hour. That is extremely unusual. A look at the all of the 925 millibar winds for April 13 from a nearby balloon launch site at Wallops Island, Virgina shows that winds Tuesday were nearly double the maximum wind speed at that level for the date.
Here are the top 10 highest wind gusts in the region. All numbers are from the NWS and the New Jersey Mesonet. Note that some stations are just offshore from the town names attached to them.
