THE BIG STORY - WHAT ARE SNOW SQUALLS?
Wednesday morning, we were greeted by something called snow squalls, after Tuesday's rain to snow event. We, as well as your smartphone, alerted you to the warnings in the region.
Many of you sent in photos and video of some FAT flakes. I mean, just take a look at this picture from Jamie in Williamstown.
Now that, is some flakage.
Some of you also asked what are snow squalls? They're aren't common in South Jersey, they're usually reserved for our neighbors up north (or like this example last month in New York City), but they do happen down here. They're like a thunderstorm, brief, but intense.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
The Avalon area averages __2.4__ inches of snow during December.
According to Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi, Avalon will plow once there's __2__ inches of snow on the ground (hint: most places are like this, too).
Juzaitis says one of the most critical times for a snow plow operator is when: the roads get the first 2 inches of snow, when snow is the heaviest, the morning after the storm ends?
Learn more about why Avalon's loving their plow drivers here.
PODCAST: RECAPPING A MILD AND WET DECEMBER
December was behaving itself pretty nicely until the 22. Then, no hot chocolate needed, the weather brought us a warm holiday treat. The Something in the Air podcast recaps the month that was, what a White Christmas actually means and a final look back in 2019 with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
A snow squall typically lasts under ____ hour(s).
Which is not a concern with snow squalls? Quick accumulating snow, reduced visibility, accompanying freezing rain.
High or low lapse rates are needed for a snow squall?
All (squ-all?) the answers can be found here.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
Thank you to those of you in South Jersey, and beyond, who entered in our 2nd Annual South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes! I'm looking forward to seeing which one of you will guess which of the four locations, and total of the place that has the most snow between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31. I might be more excited to meet the winner, in person, for a forecast at your house.
Look for updates on the leader here, each Thursday. Unfortunately, no snowfall totals came in from Tuesday or Wednesday's event yet. However, check back here Friday for an update.
Coming up...
We just went from Dec. 22 to Wednesday without a high temperature below average. How're local DPWs and businesses (read: 🏌️♂️) feeling about? Look for the story in the coming days.
Also, I'll be shipping up to Boston on Saturday! I'll be at the 2020 American Meteorological Society Annual Conference, my first time since this picture in 2014.
It's the crème de la crème of weather conferences, bringing thousands of meteorologists from all over the world.
I'll be giving a talk about the successes of weather at The Press of Atlantic City. Without you, this talk wouldn't have happened. Look for the video in February!
Front Fact
Our first "storm" to bring at least an inch of snow is Dec. 31 at Atlantic City International Airport. Cape May is Jan. 5. Winter's far from over.
