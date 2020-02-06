6 p.m. wind gusts

Wind gusts for 6 p.m. Friday according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model. Outside of the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. timeframe, it will still be windy. However, damaging winds will be unlikely. 

Damaging winds will still be possible into the evening. However, the worst of the winds have passed. Spotty power outages and downed trees will remain a concern. More than likely, though, just downed tree branches and toppled over lawn furniture will be likely. 

