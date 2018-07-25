Recently, my editor came to me with a little surprise — I was to write up the cover story for this week’s issue of A.C. Weekly. The topic — the huge beach concert that is headed to Atlantic City this week, which features The Chainsmokers, who will perform noon Sunday, July 29.
As a big music fan, a musician and someone who regularly writes about the subject, this seemed like a no-brainer, except one small problem — despite what was assumed, I didn’t know very much about The Chainsmokers. In fact, outside of assuming the members of the group had a fairly good chance of contracting lung disease, my knowledge was pretty much zip.
But instead of refusing to write the piece altogether, I opted to use this as a chance to widen my musical expertise. So I did some research, learned more than I ever thought necessary about both traditional “chain smokers” and “The Chainsmokers” (Google covers both thoroughly) and now I’m proud to say I can strut around the office casually dropping factoids and knowledge nuggets on them while scoffing at anyone not hip to this kind of thing.
And now, just in case there are any of you out there who may be in the same boat I was a few days ago, here are a handful of things about The Chainsmokers that you should have known already. You’re welcome.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE CHAINSMOKERS
There are only two of them.
The Chainsmokers are Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart. The pair formed in New York City in 2012 after Pall’s former collaborator DJ Rhett Bixler left the group. Their first single was 2014’s #Selfie which managed to chart internationally.
They’ll make you dance.
The Chainsmokers are an EDM act (that stands for electronic dance music for those not in-the- know) as such the main focus of their music and live show is to get people on their feet and dancing. One can expect the beach to be the best dance floor in town when they arrive.
The name doesn’t really have much meaning.
While some (including myself) may have assumed that this EDM duo were secretly on the Philip Morris payroll, it turns out The Chainsmokers don’t have all that much of a connection to smoking. When asked about their name in an interview with ABC News Taggart replied with, “Uh it’s just a name.”
They’ve earned some big honors.
Though their career only began in the last 5 years, The Chainsmokers have already managed to rack up an impressive list of awards, winning a pair of American Music Awards, five iHeartRadio awards as well as a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for their song “Don’t Let Me Down.”
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT CHAIN SMOKING:
• Chain smoking refers to continuously smoking cigarettes,
often lighting one cigarette with the butt of the previous one.
• Chain smoking is not a very good idea.
There is really no reason to chain smoke at a Chainsmokers concert.
After all, “It’s just a name.”
A BIT ABOUT THE OPENING ACTS…
BAZZI
Bazzi is a singer/songwriter who rose to fame in the early part of this year when his song “Mine” became an internet meme after being paired with a Snapchat lens filter. The track nearly cracked the Top 10 on the Billlboard Hot 100. His debut album “Cosmic” was released this year.
GRYFFIN
EDM artist Gryffin is best known for his remixes of songs, such as Maroon 5’s “Animals.” Gryffin describes his music as “melodic house music.” His most recent single is titled “Just for a Moment.”
For complete info on what to bring or not bring, as well as where to park, go to ACBeachconcerts.com
Pop star Demi Lovato was scheduled to also have a beach concert in Atlantic City on Thursday. However, the concert was cancelled earlier this week, according to LiveNation.
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
As of print, a replacement concert for Lovato on Thursday was in the works.
Keep checking ACWeekly.com for updates.