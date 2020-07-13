050719_gal_mainland

Ocean City Region at Ocean City High School

July 14

Triple Crown Baseball (EHT) vs. Mainland Reg., 1

Ocean City vs. Millville , 4

BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) vs. ACIT, 7

July 15

Millville vs. ACIT, 1

BPC Spartans vs. Triple Crown Baseball, 4

Mainland Reg. vs. Ocean City, 7

July 16

Triple Crown Baseball vs. Millville, 1

ACIT vs. Mainland, 4

Ocean City vs. BPC Spartans, 7

Williamstown Region at Williamstown High School

July 14

EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek) vs. Buena Reg., 4

Williamstown vs. Timber Creek, 7

July 15

EHC Pirates vs. Timber Creek, 4

Buena Reg. vs. Williamstown, 7

July 16

EHC Pirates vs. Williamstown, 4

Buena Reg. vs. Timber Creek, 7

Note: The team with the highest record wins the regional title and advances to the single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.

Pitman Region B at Glassboro High School

July 14

Game 1: Team SISU (Eastern Reg.) vs. Bulldogs (Glassboro), 3

Game 2: Vineland Gamecocks vs. Glendora Thunder (Triton Reg.), 5:30

July 15

GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 3

GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 5:30

Note: The two teams with the highest record after two games will play the two with the highest record from Pitman A

Pitman A and B crossover at Alycon Field

July 16

Pitman A No. 2 seed vs. Pitman B No. 2 seed, 4

Pitman A No. 1 seed vs. Pitman B No. 1 seed, 7 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket)

Note: The third and fourth seeds from Pitman A and B will play each other at 3 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, at Glassboro.

Barnegat-Bayville Region

Barnegat Division at Barnegat High School

July 14

Game 1: B-Baseball (Barnegat) vs. Southern Reg., 10 a.m.

Game 2: Point Pleasant Borough vs. Point Beach Gulls (Point Pleasant Beach), 1

July 15

GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 10 a.m.

GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 1

Bayville Division at Leiter Field in Bayville

July 14

Game 1: Tuckerton/ Little Egg Harbor Baseball (Pinelands Reg.) vs. Donovan Catholic, 5

Game 2: TR East Raiders (Toms River East) vs. Central Baseball (Central Reg.), 8

July 15

GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 5

GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 8

Note: The two teams in each division with the highest record after two games will play each other. The top seed from Barnegat-Bayville play for the title and advances to the single elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.

Barnegat-Bayville Region crossover

July 16 at Leiter Field

Barnegat No. 2 seed vs. Bayville No. 2 seed, 5

Barnegat No. 1 seed vs. Bayville No. 1 seed, 8 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds)

July 16 at Barnegat H.S.

Barnegat No. 3 seed vs. Bayville No. 3 seed, 10 a.m.

Barnegat No. 4 seed vs. Bayville No. 4 seed, 1

