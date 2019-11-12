The changeover began near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 11 a.m. Rain changed to snow from west to east around South Jersey, around the following times

Pine Hill: 11:45 a.m.

Hammonton: 11:45 a.m. 

Bridgeton: 11:45 a.m.

Smithville: 12:10 p.m. 

Absecon: 12:20 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township: 12:30 p.m.

Harvey Cedars: 12:30 p.m.

Pleasantville, NJ - 12:55 p.m.

Lower Township - 1:20 p.m.

Ventnor - 1:25 p.m.

Atlantic City - 1:45 p.m.

Readers and viewers to Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter page have been sending in snow photos and changeover times. 

