The changeover began near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 11 a.m. Rain changed to snow from west to east around South Jersey, around the following times
Pine Hill: 11:45 a.m.
Hammonton: 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeton: 11:45 a.m.
Smithville: 12:10 p.m.
Absecon: 12:20 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township: 12:30 p.m.
Harvey Cedars: 12:30 p.m.
Pleasantville, NJ - 12:55 p.m.
Lower Township - 1:20 p.m.
Ventnor - 1:25 p.m.
Atlantic City - 1:45 p.m.
Readers and viewers to Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter page have been sending in snow photos and changeover times.
