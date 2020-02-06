It will likely be between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be around the same time when a few heavy showers will be possible as something called a deformation band works through New Jersey.
During this time, power outages, tree damage, even uprooted trees and tough traveling for high profile vehicles will be very possible. Wind gusts up to 65 mph will threaten at the shore. The mainland could even see a 55 mph gust.
Gusts above 45 mph have the potential to cause damage.
