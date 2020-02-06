It will likely be between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be around the same time when a few heavy showers will be possible as something called a deformation band works through New Jersey. 

850 mb winds

Winds about 5,000 feet from the surface (850 millibars) for Friday, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model. This is good approximation for what the highest potential of wind gusts will be. 

During this time, power outages, tree damage, even uprooted trees and tough traveling for high profile vehicles will be very possible. Wind gusts up to 65 mph will threaten at the shore. The mainland could even see a 55 mph gust. 

Gusts above 45 mph have the potential to cause damage.  

