This storm will come and go on Friday. Rip currents will build Thursday, and peak Friday, where they likely will become deadly.
The rain will begin early Friday morning, likely between 5 and 8 a.m. Given the tropical or near tropical origins, torrential downpours will be likely at times during the day. Winds will pick up during the morning and peak during the afternoon. This wind-swept will then end Friday evening, likely between 9 p.m. to midnight. Winds will diminish afterwards.
Coastal flooding, which is not a guarantee could be between the Friday morning and Saturday morning high tides.
