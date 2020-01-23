THE BIG STORY - THE LEAST SNOWIEST WINTERS OF ALL TIME
So far this winter, Atlantic City International Airport has seen a whopping 0.5 inches of snow this season. According to WeatherWorks' Certified Snowfall Totals, which are being used in our South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes, Upper Deerfield at least climbed the ruler a little bit, with 1.3 inches of snow.
I've heard many thoughts from you about the winter so far. About 60 percent are wearing their pajamas inside out, hoping for snow, while 40 percent are fingers-crossed, praying for it to stay this way. Honestly, I thought it'd be the other way around but I believe many of us agree at least some snow brings joy to our faces.
That 0.5 reading at A.C. Airport is tied for the third least snowiest winter year to date, through Jan. 23. If we never saw another flake again until summer, it would rank 2nd lowest all time in the record books (LINK). How about at the shore? We have the rundown for Cape May, too (LINK).
As @CrankyWxGuy on Twitter points out, we really shouldn't be using average snowfall to put our totals up against. We can get a whole year's worth of "average" snowfall in one storm. Case in point? 1988-89, the season wound up 1 inch above average, but 12.5 inches, 71 percent of that, came in one day. Was it really an above average winter? Maybe I'm getting too philosophical for this newsletter...
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Oops, I made a mistake last week. I forget to include new trivia last week 😭. Sorry about that. To apologize, I hereby declare all of you wizards this week 😎.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
Boys Episode - Something in the Air podcast
The best man in my wedding, my friend since 2010 and I all huddled up in a corner of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to record this Something in the Air podcast for you. They're my guys and, conveniently, both Meteorologists as well.
They're not at the green screen with the 7-day forecast, they're using the power of weather for energy (no pun intended, but I like it) for some of the world's most recognizable companies... How about IBM and BlackRock?
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
Who averages more snow, A.C. Airport, or Cape May?
The same season was listed in the five least snowiest winters ____ times?
The last season with under 10 inches of snow at A.C. Airport was _____?
Don't want to wait until next week for the answers? Read here for a boost (LINK).
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
We tried to snow Saturday, we really did. However, all we squeaked out was a 0.1 inch reading in Upper Deerfield. Peggy Page is in the lead. See if you're close to your selected town's total.
Coming up...
South Jersey is pretty elite when it comes to getting discounts off flood insurance. Avalon just joined Sea Isle City in getting a 35 percent reduction in premiums, one of only 13 municipalities in the U.S.A. Go us. Look for a video with Mayor Marty Pagliughi and story next week.
Front Fact
The winter solstice was more than a month ago on Dec. 21 now and you can tell. We've gained anywhere between 30 minutes and 10 seconds in Cape May and 31 minutes and 48 seconds in Cape May. Sunsets are past 5 p.m. everywhere.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Screaming at the sky for snow? Or, do you want to let the good, snow-free times roll? Tell me about it (and answer our 2020 Weather Feedback Survey, too!). Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.