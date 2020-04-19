SJA

Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector in Atlantic City SJTA planned projects Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

What the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes would fund: 40% of the South Jersey Transportation Authority's proposal would fund the Camden-Glassboro light rail. But what about the rest?

Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately: Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called a social media post from Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio saying the state should reopen immediately without restrictions “irresponsible."

In an anxious time for everyone, the already anxious are prepared:  Those who lived with an anxiety disorder prior to the arrival of the new coronavirus in South Jersey, and had developed methods to manage their symptoms, are uniquely situated to weather this storm.

60-year-old woman first inpatient positive for COVID-19 released from AtlantiCare: Liu “Sing” Ruixing is one of more than 35 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus who have been treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland and City campuses.

EHT elementary school teacher Stephanie VandenBerg brings postponed Boston Marathon to Atlantic County: Last Sunday, the 31-year-old Northfield resident ran from her home and through Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Linwood and back to her front door.

Stephanie VandenBerg approaches finish line

Stephanie VandenBerg, of Northfield, nears the finish line of the Boston Marathon replacement race she ran April 12 through her hometown and nearby Atlantic County communities.

