What the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes would fund: 40% of the South Jersey Transportation Authority's proposal would fund the Camden-Glassboro light rail. But what about the rest?
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately: Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called a social media post from Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio saying the state should reopen immediately without restrictions “irresponsible."
In an anxious time for everyone, the already anxious are prepared: Those who lived with an anxiety disorder prior to the arrival of the new coronavirus in South Jersey, and had developed methods to manage their symptoms, are uniquely situated to weather this storm.
60-year-old woman first inpatient positive for COVID-19 released from AtlantiCare: Liu “Sing” Ruixing is one of more than 35 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus who have been treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland and City campuses.
EHT elementary school teacher Stephanie VandenBerg brings postponed Boston Marathon to Atlantic County: Last Sunday, the 31-year-old Northfield resident ran from her home and through Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Linwood and back to her front door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.