Hamilton Township officials want development for Second Street building: Municipal officials would like to see what ideas developers have for the former American Legion building in the historic district of Mays Landing.
Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list: We've rounded up what's open.
Lack of COVID-19 cases in South Jersey jails attributed to procedures, supplies: So far, jails in Cape May and Cumberland counties have not reported any positive cases of the new coronavirus in staff or inmates.
Miss America postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic: The Miss America Organization said Friday the Miss America 2021 Competition, scheduled for December, is being postponed until next year.
Mainland's Paige Ortzman to row at UCLA: On consecutive weekends last year, Ortzman visited Alabama, Ohio State, Cal-Berkeley, Texas and UCLA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.