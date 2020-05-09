Former American Legion building in Mays Landing

A photo from 2016 of the unoccupied and unused former American Legion building at 6007 Second St., which is owned by the Township of Hamilton.

Hamilton Township officials want development for Second Street building: Municipal officials would like to see what ideas developers have for the former American Legion building in the historic district of Mays Landing.

Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list: We've rounded up what's open.

Lack of COVID-19 cases in South Jersey jails attributed to procedures, supplies: So far, jails in Cape May and Cumberland counties have not reported any positive cases of the new coronavirus in staff or inmates.

Miss America postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic: The Miss America Organization said Friday the Miss America 2021 Competition, scheduled for December, is being postponed until next year.

Mainland's Paige Ortzman to row at UCLA: On consecutive weekends last year, Ortzman visited Alabama, Ohio State, Cal-Berkeley, Texas and UCLA.

Paige Ortzman

Mainland Regional senior Paige Ortzman signs a national letter of intent to continue her education and rowing career at UCLA.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments