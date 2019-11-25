Whiskey Revival

Whiskeys from around the world will be a part of Golden Nugget’s. Whiskey Revival on Saturday.

Calling all cocktail connoisseurs, at the seventh-annual Whiskey Revival at Golden Nugget guests are welcome to sample whiskeys, craft spirits, moonshines and barrel-barley beers from all over the country. With complimentary educational seminars as well as mixology classes, the festival is as much about learning (the fun kind, we promise) as it is buzz inducing. The action happens from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in The Grand Ballroom. The liquor lineup is nothing short of a who’s who of the distillery world, with whiskeys available from Uncle Nearest, The Dalmore, Sagamore, Ragtime, Penelope, Patron, Maker’s Mark, King of Scots, Jura, Glenfiddich, Dad’s Hat, Bib & Tucker, and many, many more. Music from the John McNutt Band will cover a repertoire of songs, thus elevating the event to a serious revival. Tickets are $59 or $5 for veterans. Go to GoldenNugget.com.

— Danielle Davies

