4. Whitney Houston

She may have the best voice on this list. Wait, she definitely had the best voice on this list. The Newark native has one of the best party songs ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody") and one of the best slow songs ("I Will Always Love You"). Both of those songs started and ended so many high school dances. Her catalog is endless ("How Will I Know", "I'm Every Woman") and while she may be remembered for her troubled relationship with Bobby Brown and her battle with addiction, but drama aside: she was one of the most gifted artists from the state.
