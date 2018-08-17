This debate has raged for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter, Michael McGarry, attempts to answer that age-old debate. Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Egg Harbor Township High School since 2000. These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked. Let him know at MMcGarry@pressofac.com or on Twitter @ACPressMcGarry.
1 Vinay Bhamidipati, Tennis, 2002
One of the best tennis players in Cape-Atlantic League history, he won the state singles title in 2002. He is the only boy in CAL history to win the state individual championship. Bhamidipati then played at Columbia University.
2 Chris Knott,
Baseball, 2010
Knott was the 2010 Press Baseball Player of the Year. He hit .513 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 30 walks as a senior. Knott played professionally in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
3 Lauren Princz, Track and field, 2021
Princz had a historic freshman season this spring. The sprinter won the 200-meter dash at the outdoor track and field Meet of Champions in a CAL record 23.9 seconds.
4 Tori Szrom, Softball, 2017
2017 Press Softball Player of the Year led the Eagles to the state Group IV title that same season. She was 16-1 record with 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She hit .385 with 28 RBIs. She now plays for Florida Institute of Technology.
5 Zach Agostino, Wrestling
and football, 2010
Agostino finished with a 133-19 career wrestling record. The 171-pounder won three District 32 championships and one Region 8 title. A linebacker and fullback in football, he made 60 tackles and rushed for 623 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Agostino wrestled at the University of Pennsylvania.
6 Tejay Johnson, Football, basketball, track and field, 2010
Johnson was The Press 2010 Athlete of the Year. He played football at Rutgers but left the team because of injuries. In high school, Johnson won the 100-meter dash at the 2009 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions. As a senior, Johnson rushed for 973 yards for a 2009 Eagles football team that finished 11-1 and reached the South Jersey Group IV title game. This month, he was sentenced to three concurrent 12-year prison terms for his role in armed robberies that targeted other students for drugs and cash.
7 Scott Miller, Football, baseball, track and field, 2010
He caught 10 touchdown passes as a wide receiver his junior season. The following year he switched to quarterback and led EHT to the S.J. Group IV final, throwing for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns. He lettered in baseball, football and track and field, and went on to play football at Harvard.
8 Nicole Wisser, Softball, 2016
Wisser was The Press 2016 Softball Player of the Year. She led the Eagles to a 24-1 record and the state Group IV final. She was 13-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 innings. She batted .408 with 34 runs scored and four home runs. Wisser now plays for Nyack College.
9 Mike Cressman, Soccer, 2003
One of the top soccer players in school history, he scored 92 career goals and was a two-time Press All-Star.
10 Ryan Lancaster, Basketball, 2004
Lancaster excelled in two seasons at EHT. He averaged better than 23 points as a senior. Lancaster went on to star at Holy Family and play professionally overseas.
11 Manny Perez, Basketball, 2003
One of the best players in school history, Perez became a Division II All-American at Caldwell College. He played professionally and with the Harlem Globetrotters.
12 Troy Dixon, Baseball, 2013
Dixon was a four-year letter winner for the Eagles. He batted .338 with a .442 on-base percentage. He went on to excel at St. John’s University and now plays in the Seattle Mariners organization.
13 Julianna Catania,
Track and field, 2016
The distance runner won the Atlantic County title in the 800 four straight years. She was also a CAL 1,600 run champion. She is a distance runner for the University of Pennsylvania.
14 Jimmy Garrett, Wrestling and football, 2005
Garrett was a three-time District 32 wrestling champion. He also was the first EHT wrestler to win a Region 8 title. He finished with a career record of 108-22.
15 Kevin Marquez, Football and basketball, 2011
Marquez excelled at linebacker and wide receiver. He caught 45 passes for 650 yards on offense and collected 94 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions on defense as a senior. Marquez also played four seasons of varsity basketball. He went on to play football at Rutgers.
16 Cedric Jeffries, Football, basketball, track and field, 2006
Jeffries was a team captain in football, basketball and track and field. On the football field as a senior, he caught 15 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns. He made 65 tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up 15 passes. He played football at Penn State.
17 Amir Brock, Track and field and soccer, 2017
Brock was a South Jersey outdoor track and field champion in the 200 and 400 dashes. He excelled as a defender on the soccer field. He now runs for Villanova.
18 Leenah Sarhan, Swimming, 2018
Sarhan was a first-team Press All-Star for four years. She finished eighth at the Meet of Champions in the 200 individual medley. She helped lead EHT to the S.J. Public A final all four years, winning in 2016. She’ll swim for Rider University this winter.
19 Stefania Piantadosi, Soccer, 2018
Piantadosi scored 22 goals as a senior and finished with 53 for her career. She will play for Binghamton this fall.
20 Katie Lindacher, Soccer and track and field, 2010
A standout soccer player, Lindacher scored 53 career goals. She played at the TCNJ.