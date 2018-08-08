Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Absegami High School since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1 Tara Booker, Basketball, 2008
The basketball standout led the Braves to two state Group IV and four South Jersey Group IV championships. She scored 1,862 career points and grabbed more than 1,000 career rebounds. She was The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year from 2006-08.
2 Ryan Goodman, Football and Wrestling, 2004
Goodman excelled in football and wrestling. He won 149 career wrestling matches and state titles in 2003 and 2004. Goodman threw for 1,291 yards as a senior.
3 Erica Skroski, Soccer, 2012
Skroski was the 2011 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She excelled at Rutgers and played for the U.S. under-23 national team. Skroski plays professionally with Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.
4 Sara Mostafa, Basketball, 2008
Mostafa finished a stellar basketball career with 1,292 points. She helped the Braves win two state Group IV titles and four South Jersey Group IV championships.
5 Ryan Bridge, Wrestling, 2003
The wrestler won two individual state championships and 136 career matches.
6 Kara Ayers, Basketball, 2004
Ayers excelled at basketball and field hockey. She was The Press 2003-04 Female Athlete of the Year.
7 Ford Palmer, Football and Track and Field, 2009
A football and track and field standout in high school, Palmer broke the four-minute mile and competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials.
8 Rebecca Roesch, Softball, 2017
The softball standout batted .451 with 10 home runs as a senior.
9 Steve Hevalow, Football, 2007
Hevalow led Absegami to the 2005 South Jersey Group IV final and the 2006 South Jersey Group IV championship. He rushed for 1,284 yards as a junior and 1,456 yards as a senior. Hevalow later excelled at Rowan.
10 Mike Isgro, Football, 2006
The quarterback threw for 2,097 yards as a junior and 2,489 yards as a senior.
11 Billy Swetra, Soccer, 2006
Swetra excelled on defense but still scored 25 career goals. He was a Cape-Atlantic League All-Star as a sophomore, junior and senior.
12 Erin Hardiman, Soccer, 2005
The soccer standout scored 72 career goals and had 45 career assists. She led the Braves to 2003 South Jersey Group III semifinals.
13 Connie James, Soccer and Basketball, 2006
A soccer and basketball standout, James was the captain of the Braves’ girls basketball team that won state Group IV titles in 2005 and 2006. A defensive standout, she had 89 steal and 82 assists as a senior. She later played Division I college basketball for LIU and professional in Germany.
14 Mark Schenauer, Football, 2007
Schenauer excelled for the Braves’ football team. As a junior, he caught 44 passes for 1,043 yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Braves reach the South Jersey Group IV final. As a senior, he played quarterback and led the Braves to the South Jersey Group IV title. Schenauer threw for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.