The debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter Michael McGarry attempts to answer that question.
Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Atlantic City High School since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1. Colleen Callahan, Swimming, 2013
Callahan was the state’s best swimmer during her Atlantic City career. She was The Press 2012 and 2013 Female Athlete of the Year. Callahan won eight individual state titles and was a four-time high school All-American. She swam at the University of Tennessee.
2. Dayshawn Reynolds, Football and Basketball, 2013
Reynolds, the Press 2013 Male Athlete of the Year, was a football and basketball standout. He led Atlantic City to the 2012 and 2013 state Group IV championships. A wide receiver and defensive back in football and guard in basketball, Reynolds seemed to always catch a pass, return a kickoff or sink a shot when the Vikings needed it the most.
3. Frank Turner, Basketball, 2006
The guard led the Vikings to the 2005 state Group IV championship and the 2006 state final. He starred at Canisius College and then played professionally in Europe.
4. Tasha Cannon, Basketball, 2006
Cannon was the 2006 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She finished her career with more than 1,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.
5. Tiana Cannon, Basketball, 2010
Cannon led the Vikings girls basketball team to the 2010 Cape-Atlantic League championship. She averaged 16.2 points as a senior.
6. Brett Kennedy, Baseball, 2013
A three-year captain of the Vikings baseball team, Kennedy is currently a pitcher with the Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
7. Ray Bethea Jr., Basketball, 2018 and Mark Crumble, Basketball, 2005
These basketball standouts are No. 7. Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history. He helped the Vikings reach the state Group IV final as a sophomore. Crumble was The Press 2005 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He led the Vikings to the first state basketball title in the program’s history.
8. Leavander Jones, Football, 2008 and Isaiah Graves, Basketball, 2014
Another pair of football and
basketball standouts share the No. 8 spot. Jones averaged better than 16 yards per catch as a senior and went on to play football at James Madison University. Graves nearly scored 1,000 points in basketball and helped the Vikings win the state Group IV championship in 2012 and 2013.
9. Marvin Burroughs, Football and Basketball, 2001 and Anthony Stewart, Football and Basketball, 2002
These basketball and football standouts are No. 9. Burroughs threw for 1,236 yards as a senior. Stewart averaged 8 yards per carry as a senior.
10. Claudine Smith, Track and Field, 2019
Smith won the state Group IV 55-meter hurdles and state Group IV 100 hurdles as a junior.
11. Jarren McBride, Football, 2013
The Vikings quarterback threw 20 touchdown passes as a senior.
12. Umar Shannon, Basketball, 2009
The basketball standout scored 1,006 career points.
13. Junior Mejia, Baseball, 2003
Mejia excelled in the outfield for the Vikings. He went on to help the University of Tampa win a Division II National Championship in 2007.
Coming tomorrow online and in print, Holy Spirit’s top athletes since 2000.