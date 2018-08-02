The debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter Michael McGarry attempts to answer that question.
Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Holy Spirit High School since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1 Jon Stinson, Swimming, 2001
Stinson was The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year from 1999-2001. He won seven individual state championships.
2 Alicia Hall, Soccer and Basketball, 2005
A basketball and soccer standout, Hall was The Press 2005 Female Athlete of the Year. Hall scored 80 career goals at Spirit and was captain of the Rutgers soccer team in 2008.
3 Mac Mancuso, Wrestling, 2009
The wrestler won the 2007 189-pound state title. Mancuso finished second in the 2009 championship.
4 Joe Sarnese, Football, 2011
Sarnese led the 2010 Spartans to a 12-0 record and the 2010 state Non-Public III championship. He made 93 tackles, intercepted five passes and caught nine touchdown passes as a senior. Sarnese went on to excel at Villanova.
5 William Washington, Football, 2008
Washington led the 2007 Spartans to a 12-0 record and the state Non-Public III title. As a senior, Washington rushed for 2,001 yards and scored 226 points.
6 Dennis Horner, Basketball, 2006
Horner finished his Spartans basketball career with 1,274 career points. He went on to play at North Carolina State and with the New Jersey Nets in the NBA.
7 Anthony Sarao, Football, 2011
Sarao made 79 tackles and had 7.5 sacks to help the 2010 Spartans finish 12-0 and win the state Non-Public III title. He played at Southern California and currently plays for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
8 Jordan Sykes, Basketball, 2006
The basketball standout finished her career with 1,161 career points and 548 assists.
9 Marcus Witherspoon, Football, 2008
Witherspoon dominated on defense for the Spirit football team. The linebacker finished his career with 319 tackles, 62 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered for touchdowns.
10 Pat D’Arcy, Wrestling, 2015
The talented wrestler won the 126-pound state championship in 2015. He finished with a 156-13 record — the most wins in Cape-Atlantic League history.
11 B.J. Bailey, Basketball, 2009
Bailey was The Press 2009 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 17.6 points and led the Spartans to the Cape-Atlantic League championship as a senior. Bailey sparked Spirit to a 93-18 record in his four seasons.
12 Asia Young, Track and Field, 2016
Young holds the Cape-Atlantic League girls long jump record at 19 feet, 2.75 inches. She won the state Non-Public B long jump championship as a senior and also was a standout sprinter.
13 A.J. Holland, Football and Baseball, 2009
Holland quarterbacked the Spartans to the 2007 state Non-Public III championship. He also went on to pitch for Saint Joseph’s University and in the Atlanta Braves organization.
14 Summer Crilley, Basketball, 2014
Crilley excelled as a junior, playing for the 2013 Spartans team that won the Cape-Atlantic League title. She averaged 17.1 points as a senior and finished with 1,153 career points.
15 Joe Callahan, Football, 2011
Callahan quarterbacked the Spartans to the 2010 state Non-Public III title. He threw for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He is currently in the Philadelphia Eagles training camp.
16 Katie Sutton and Kendall Sweeney, Crew, 2008
These rowers formed one of the best girls lightweight crew in the nation. They won the 2007 Stotesbury Regatta.
