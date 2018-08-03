The debate has raged for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter Michael McGarry attempts to answer that question.
Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Mainland Regional High School since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1Destin Lasco, Swimming, 2020
Lasco is one of the nation’s top high school swimmers. He set three individual and two relay national records as a sophomore last winter. Lasco led the Mustangs to state team titles in 2017 and 2018.
2 Alyssa Aldridge, Cross country, 2018
One of the best cross country runners in New Jersey history, Aldridge won the Meet of Champions as a sophomore and junior and finished second as a freshman and senior. She will continue her career at Georgetown University.
3 Brent Caprio, Football, 2009
The quarterback led the Mustangs to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV championship and the 2007 South Jersey final. He threw for 4,298 yards and 46 touchdowns, and ran for 42 scores in his career.
4 Greg Hughes, Cross country, 2004
Hughes led the Mustangs to the state cross country Meet of Champions team titles in 2002 and 2003.
5 Kylee Watson, Basketball, 2020
The 6-foot-5 forward will begin her junior season with 999 career points. She played on the U.S. Women’s 16-under team last summer.
6 Shaune McLaughlin, Basketball, 2002
The basketball standout finished her career with 1,455 points and 497 assists.
7 Marcene Jack, Track and Field, 2004
Jack was a versatile track and field standout. She won the high jump at the 2004 indoor track and field Meet of Champions.
8 Brian McGroarty, Swimming, 2017
McGroarty was a four-year, first-team Press All-Star and helped the Mustangs to a state championship in 2017.
9 Charlie Law, Baseball, 2008
The baseball standout was 5-0 with 0.66 ERA as a senior. He struck out 66 in 42 innings.
10Kyle Gerace, Baseball, 2016
The pitcher/infielder led the Mustangs to the 2014 and 2015 South Jersey Group III titles and the 2014 state Group III championships. He now pitches for Rutgers University.
11 Joanna Thomas, Swimming, 2008
A standout swimmer, Thomas went on to excel at the University of Virginia. Thomas was The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year from 2005-07.
12 Alex
Weidman, Soccer, 2008
Weidman played four seasons of varsity and scored 40 career goals. He is now the Mustangs’ girls soccer coach.
13 Dan
Cappelluti, Football, 2002
Cappelluti quarterbacked the Mustangs to the 2002 South Jersey Group III championship. He was also a standout basketball player for the Mustangs.
