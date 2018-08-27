This debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter, Michael McGarry, attempts to answer that age-old question. Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Middle Township High School since 2000. These lists are not perfect — let us know who you think should be on the list. Contact him at MMcGarry@pressofac.com or on Twitter @ACPressMcGarry.
1. Bridget Ruskey, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, 2017 graduate
Ruskey was the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Press Female Athlete of the Year. She scored 485 goals and 136 assists in her lacrosse career. Ruskey led the Panthers’ girls basketball team to the 2016 Cape-Atlantic League championship. She currently plays lacrosse at La Salle University.
2. David Hicks, soccer and golf, 2015
Hicks was a three-time Press Golfer of the Year. He led the Panthers to a 67-1-2 record in his four seasons and won three South Jersey titles. Hicks also was a Cape-Atlantic League All-Star soccer player. His brother Alex is No. 3 on the list.
3. Alex Hicks, golf, 2011
Hicks was named The Press Player of the Year four straight years. He won the state Group II title as a senior and was a two-time Cape-Atlantic League champion.
4. Jenna Herlihy, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, 2017
Herlihy was a first-team Press All-Star in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. She scored 53 goals in field hockey as a senior and finished her career with 146 goals.
5. Scott DeCecco, baseball, 2009
DeCecco was a four-year letter winner and a first-team Press All-Star as a senior in 2009. He holds the Middle Township record with 309 career strikeouts. DeCecco pitched in the Seattle Mariners organization.
6. Lauryn Fields, basketball, 2014
Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. She finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl in school history.
7. Gary Nagle, football, wrestling and track and field, 2018
Nagle holds the school record for career wrestling victories with 104. He also set the school’s pole vault record with a vault of 13 feet. He plans to wrestle and pole vault at Ursinus College.
8. Matt Maher, soccer and basketball, 2002
A soccer standout, Maher scored 32 goals as a junior and 20 as a senior.
He started at guard for the Panthers’ boys basketball team that won the 2002 state Group II title. Maher played soccer at Temple University and professionally. In 2009, he was involved in a fatal car accident while driving drunk on the Atlantic City Expressway. Maher went to jail from January 2010 to August 2014. He now speaks to groups warning them against drunk driving.
9. Kelsey McCusker, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, 2011
McCusker was the 2010-11 Press Female Athlete of the Year. She led the Panthers’ soccer team to the 2010 South Jersey Group II championship. McCusker finished her lacrosse career with 214 career goals.
10. Davon Edwards, football, track and field, 2005
Edwards was The Press 2004-05 Male Athlete of the Year.
11. Maddie Anagnou, field hockey, swimming and lacrosse, 2014
Anagnou finished her career with 12 varsity letters. She set six school records in swimming and finished her field hockey career with 58 career goals. Anagnou scored 223 career goals in lacrosse.
12. Yvonne Wolef, Track and field, 2012
A sprinter and jumper, Wolef won Cape May and Cape-Atlantic League outdoor track and field championships.
13. Jimmy Versage, baseball and football, 2015
Versage batted .560 with 30 RBIs and 28 runs scored as a senior. He finished with 106 career hits. He also excelled at tight end, catching 24 passes for 446 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.
14. Elliott Dingler, soccer, tennis and swimming, 2016
Dingler played first singles for the Panthers’ tennis team that won the 2016 South Jersey Group I championship. He broke school records in swimming.
15. Ryan Herlihy, cross country and track and field, 2015
Herlihy was the 2014 Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. He won the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship.