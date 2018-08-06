The debate has raged for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter Michael McGarry attempts to answer that question.
Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Pleasantville High School since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1 Nia Ali,
Track and Field, Class of 2006
Ali won a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She won the 100 hurdles at the 2006 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions and still holds the Cape-Atlantic League record in the event (13.65 seconds).
2 Isaac Clark,
Track and Field, 2013
He and twin, Jacob, led the Greyhounds to victory in the 4x800 relay Championship of American race at the 2013 Penn Relays Carnival. The Greyhounds are the only Cape-Atlantic League boys team to ever win a Penn Relays Championship of America event.
Isaac also won the 800 run at the 2013 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions.
3 Jacob Clark,
Track and Field, 2013
Jacob finished second to Isaac in the 800 run at the 2013 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions. The two wrapped up tremendous collegiate careers this spring at Friends University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Wichita, Kansas.
4 Antwan Dozier, Basketball, 2001
One of the best players in school history, Dozier led the Greyhounds to the state Group II final. He finished his career with 1,922 career points.
5 Kamron Warner, Basketball, 2004
The standout finished his career with 1,850 points. Warner averaged 26 points and made 96 3-pointers as a senior.
6 Aminah Davis, Basketball, 2007
Davis excelled on the basketball court, averaging 19.8 points as a senior. She went on to play at St. Peter’s and coached the Pleasantville girls basketball team last season.
7 Mohamed Toure,
Football, 2019
The linebacker made 93 tackles and led the Greyhounds to the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season. He also rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns. Rutgers, Virginia and Maryland are among the NCAA Division I programs to offer him a football scholarship.
8 Kierra Walker, Basketball, 2008
Walker averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a senior.
9 Sahmir Jones, Football and Track and Field, 2019
Jones excelled in football, basketball and track and field as a junior. He quarterbacked the Greyhounds to a 7-3 record, throwing for 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ran for 391 yards and five touchdowns. He started at guard for the basketball team that finished 17-10. In track and field, he led the Greyhounds to the state Group II team championship. Jones won the South Jersey and state Group II 100- and 400-meter titles.
10 Ashley Parker,
Track and Field, 2003
A standout sprinter, she led the Greyhounds to the 2002 Atlantic County championship by winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She went on to excel at Lincoln University, where she was a finalist for the 2007 NCAA’s Woman of the Year award. Parker has coached track and field at both Pleasantville and Stockton University.
11 Sterling Duncan, Football, 2001
Duncan quarterbacked the Greyhounds to a 6-4 record in 2001. He threw 1,147 yards as a senior.
12 Dontaye Rivera, Football and Track and Field, 2012
A football and track and field standout, Rivera won Atlantic County championships in the shot put and discus.
13 Alan Laws Jr. & Duke Mack, Track and Field, 2007
These standout middle distance runners helped the Greyhounds reach the Championship of America final at the 2006 Penn Relays Carnival.
14 Keko Goldman,
Track and Field, 2002
A sprinter, Goldman led Pleasantville to the 2002 Atlantic County championship.
15 Rebekah Clark & Sylvia Mosley,
Track and Field
Clark (2017) and Mosley (2009) were standout sprinters and won Atlantic County championships in the 100 and 200 dashes.