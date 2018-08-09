Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at St. Augustine Prep since 2000.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who we forgot or overlooked.
1 Anthony Farmer, Basketball, 2005
Farmer scored 1,709 career points and led the Hermits to the 2004 state Non-Public A championship. The 6-foot-1 Farmer was physically talented, but his competitiveness and will to win were practically unmatched. He was the 2004 Boys Basketball Press Player of the Year.
2 Sa’eed Nelson, Basketball, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He averaged 21.1 points and 8.4 assists this season. The Pleasantville resident finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
3 Ed Charlton, Baseball, 2011
Charlton led the Hermits to the 2011 state Non-Public A baseball title. He batted .465 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs that season. Charlton was also 5-0 on the mound with a 2.39 ERA.
4 Austin Johnson, Football, 2012
Johnson is strong, quick and one of the region’s top defenders. Opponents often double-teamed him with blockers. He later excelled at Penn State. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
5 Jim Brady, Football and Wrestling, 2016
Brady was The Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year. As a senior, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Brady led the Hermits’ football team to a 9-1 record. He made 116 tackles, 22 of them for a loss. In wrestling, Brady won the District 32 and Region 8 220-pound titles. He also finished third in the state at 220 pounds during the state individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
6 Joey Gatto, Baseball, 2014
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Gatto dominated on the mound as senior. He went 7-1 with a 0.94 ERA, striking out 65 in 521/3 innings. Gatto currently pitches in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The Angeles selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. Gatto also played basketball and quarterbacked the Hermits football team as a freshman and sophomore.
7 Isaiah Morton, Basketball, 2011
Morton led the Hermits’ basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
8 Christian Sprang, Swimming, 2005
Sprang led the Hermits’ swimming team to state titles in 2004 and 2005. He was a member of the 2005 U.S. Junior National Team.
9 Kevin Healy, Ice Hockey, 2007
The goalie led the Hermits’ ice hockey team to a 23-0 record and the state Non-Public championship. St. Augustine was the first hockey team in New Jersey high school history to go undefeated and untied.
10 Jack Clark, Wrestling, 2014
Clark attended St. Augustine for one year but won the 2014 152-pound state wrestling championship.
11 Steve Pontrello, Lacrosse, 2012
Pontrello finished his high school lacrosse career with 196 goals and 101 assists. He was selected for Under Armour All-America in 2012. Pontrello was the 2011 and 2012 Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
12 Jack Crawford, Football, 2010
Crawford was raised in England and started playing football at St. Augustine when he was a junior. He caught 28 passes for 576 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Crawford played at Penn State and then with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.
13 Colin McHugh, Swimming, 2015
McHugh won the 100-yard breaststroke at the swimming Meet of Champions as a senior.
14 Blake Trabuchi-Downey, Swimming, 2008
A standout swimmer, he led the Hermits to state titles in 2007 and 2008.
15 Nikko Pontrello, Lacrosse, 2012
Pontrello excelled in lacrosse. He scored a combined 174 points in his junior and senior seasons.
16 Olu Babalola, Basketball, 2001
A physical force, Babalola impressed on the basketball court for St. Augustine. He played at Clemson before playing professionally in Europe. Babalola was The Press 2001 Boys absketbal Player of the Year.
17 Scott Greenman, Basketball, 2002
Greenman was the 2002 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He is now an assistant coach at American University.
18 Bryce Young, Lacrosse, 2014
Young was a high school All-American and a standout defensive player. He went on to play at the University of Maryland.
19 Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Basketball, 2002
I know what you’re saying! How is Pops not ranked higher? Although he excelled at George Washington and played in the NBA, Mensah-Bonsu played just two years at St. Augustine and was injured most of his senior season. Still, Mensah-Bonsu remains one of the most memorable athletes in St. Augustine history.
20 Dustin Thomas, Football, 2010
Thomas led the Hermits to back-to-back Cape-Atlantic League National Conference titles. He threw for 69 touchdowns and 5,916 yards in his career. Thomas then played at Villanova.
21 Sincere Rhea, Football and Track and Field, 2019
The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year this spring, Rhea won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and the South Jersey and state Non-Public A titles. He finished second at the Meet of Champions. Rhea also won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Non-Public A 400 hurdles championships.
22 Josh Hood, Baseball, 2018
Hood batted .421 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs to help lead the Hermits to the state Non-Public A title this spring. He will continue his career at the University of Pennsylvania. He was the most recent Press Baseball Player of the Year.
23 Calvin Cass, Football, 2013
Cass led the Hermits to the 2012 Cape-Atlantic League National Conference championship. That season, he rushed 257 times for 2,001 yards and 37 touchdowns. He went on to play at Navy.