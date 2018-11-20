This debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Press’ longtime high school sports reporter, Michael McGarry, attempts to answer that age-old question.
Today, McGarry breaks down the top athletes at Vineland High School since 2000 with the sports they played and the year the graduated.
These lists are not perfect — let us know who you think should be on the list. Contact him at MMcGarry@pressofac.com or on Twitter @ACPressMcGarry.
1. Jill Loyden
Soccer and basketball, 2003
One of the most accomplished athletes in Cape-Atlantic League history, Loyden was the 2002 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year. A goalie, she went to excel at Villanova University and play for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
2. Tess Fisher
Tennis, 2018
The best girls tennis player in Cape-Atlantic League history. Fisher was the 2017-18 Press Female Athlete of the Year. She won the 2017 state singles title and finished her career with a 159-3 record. Fisher is currently a Rutgers freshman.
3. Isaih Pacheco
Football and baseball, 2018
Pacheco revived Vineland’s program, leading the Fighting Clan to the South Jersey Group V playoffs as a junior and senior. He rushed for 1,414 yards as a senior and 1.107 yards as a junior. Pacheco played baseball as a junior and batted .475. He is now a freshman running back at Rutgers University.
4. Darren Ford
Football, indoor track and field and baseball, 2004
A standout in all three sports, Ford averaged 8.7 yards per carry and led the Fighting Clan football team to a 7-3 record in a playoff berth in 2003. He pursued a professional baseball career and the speedy outfielder played a combined 33 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and 2011.
5. Bobby Daplyn
Swimming, 2003
Daplyn was the 2002 and 2003 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. He won state titles in the 500- and 200-yard freestyle races as a senior and the 500 freestyle as a junior.
6. Kristina Brenner
Soccer and softball, 2005
Brenner was the 2005 Press Softball Player of the Year. She finished her career with 150 hits. She excelled at Rowan University and is currently the Vineland softball coach.
7. Tiffany Malatesta
Swimming 2006
Malatesta won a combined 15 state titles in team championships and individual events during her swimming career. She swam at the University of Pittsburgh.
8. Najeaya Singleton
Track and field, 2018
Singleton won state Group IV titles in the shot put and discus as a junior. She also won South Jersey, Cumberland County, and Cape-Atlantic League titles in both throwing events.
9. Magic Mears
Baseball, 2001
Mears was the 2001 Press Baseball of the Year. He hit eight home runs and was 6-1 on the mound as a senior. Mears is currently the Cumberland County Community College softball coach.
10. Korie Hague
Softball, 2018
Hague led the Fighting Clan to the South Jersey Group IV title and the state final last spring. She batted .489 as a senior. Hague did not strike out her junior or senior season and had more than 100 career hits.
11. Johnny Malatesta
Baseball and swimming, 2014
Malatesta was a Press All Star in both baseball and swimming. He played baseball at NJIT.
12. Scott Jakubowski
Soccer, diving and baseball, 2001
A three-sport standout, he was at his best on the soccer field, where he scored 28 goals and had 10 assists as a senior.
13. Nihym Anderson
Football, 2018
Anderson helped revive the Vineland football program. He made 64 tackles and had seven sacks as a senior in 2017. He is currently a red shirt freshman linebacker at Rutgers.
14. Tanasia Russell
Basketball, 2014
Russell averaged 28.5 points as a senior. She finished with 1,378 career points in just two years of varsity action. Russell played Division I basketball at Wagner College.
15. Shannon Sherrer, Schafer Sherrer, Dale Coleman & Marcus Lee
Track and field
This foursome deserves to be mentioned together. They formed one of the best 4x400-meter relay teams in Cape-Atlantic League history. They competed in the Championship of America race at the 2003 Penn Relays Carnival. The foursome won national titles in 2003 in the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
16. Adina DeHainaut
Swimming and softball, 2002
A standout softball pitcher, DeHainaut excelled at West Chester University, where she was a four-year starter and the Division II player of the Year. She is a member of the Vineland Hall of Fame.
17. Don Money Jr.
Baseball, 2013
A standout on the mound and at the plate, Money was 8-1 with a 1.40 ERA as a senior. He also batted .317 with a .433 on-base percentage as a senior.