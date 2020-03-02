Let the competition begin.
All along, new Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi stressed to the 71 players in camp he wouldn't pay too much attention to spring-training results until a few weeks after games began.
Well, opening day is little more than three weeks away, and the fight for jobs is about to heat up.
The Phillies have several spots up for grabs, too, especially for a team with a $200-million-plus payroll, as calculated for luxury-tax purposes. There's a three-way scramble for the No. 5 starter job, in addition to opportunities on the bench and in the bullpen for young players and non-roster invitees alike.
In deciding last week that Andrew McCutchen will start the season on the injured list, the Phillies assured they will have a 10th different left fielder in as many opening days.
But they also resurrected a familiar quandary: Who will bat leadoff?
McCutchen was a fixture atop the Phillies' order for 59 of the first 60 games last season. Then he tore a ligament in his left knee June 3, an injury that necessitated season-ending surgery. In his absence, former manager Gabe Kapler tried out seven players in the leadoff spot, none proving to be an adequate solution.
So although the Phillies expect McCutchen to be ready to return at some point in April, Girardi will have to solve the leadoff riddle for at least a few weeks. For now, it seems, the issue of who will step to the plate first March 26 in Miami is anybody's guess.
If the Marlins tap right-hander Sandy Alcantara as their opening-day starter, it's likely the Phillies would use lefty-hitting Jay Bruce in left field. Assuming Adam Haseley starts in center, Scott Kingery could be the choice to bat leadoff. Kingery was 23 for 117 (.197) with a .271 on-base percentage in the leadoff role last season.
But if the Marlins go with lefty Caleb Smith on opening day, the Phillies could counter with switch-hitting Roman Quinn in center field (and Bruce or Haseley in left). Quinn's speed profiles nicely in the leadoff spot. He went 7 for 21 in a five-game leadoff snippet in 2018 and 1 for 8 in two games last season, sample sizes far too small to be revelatory.
Spring-training batting orders are notoriously random, especially before teams have their projected lineups intact. If, however, there is anything to glean about Girardi's thinking, Quinn has led off in four of the five games that he has started. Kingery has led off in three of his five games.
An outside-the-box option: J.T. Realmuto.
It would be unorthodox to choose a catcher as the leadoff hitter, but Realmuto has done it, as recently as 2018 with the Marlins. In 41 career games as a leadoff hitter, Realmuto is 59 for 174 (.339) with a .380 on-base percentage. He runs well for a catcher, too.
Girardi, a catcher during his 15-year big-league career, never batted leadoff but did hit second in 146 games. If anyone is going to consider Realmuto atop the order, it might be Girardi, who got a glimpse Sunday when the top half of the order looked like this:
1, Realmuto; 2, Bryce Harper; 3, Jean Segura; 4, Rhys Hoskins; 5, Didi Gregorius.
