As pro wrestler Chris Jericho would say. "Let's pop a little bit of the bubbly" for Atlantic City High School. The Vikings beat Egg Harbor Township for its first win since November 2017.
After the clock struck 00:00, Atlantic City players rushed the field, hugged each other and yelled in excitement.
Press Sports staffer Patrick Mulranen caught the celebration from the sidelines:
Atlantic City's win, as well as the performances by Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton and Mainland's Ja'Briel Mace, highlighted a fantastic week of high school football.
Now, on with the highlight reel...
#Boilerup
Cedar Creek's Melton is off to a fantastic start.
The senior, who has verbally committed to Purdue, has made an impact on offense, defense and special teams.
Melton has often lined up this season as a rush outside linebacker. He made three tackles for a loss in a 24-20 win over Willingboro and two tackles for a loss in a 34-12 victory over Salem.
He's returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown against Willingboro and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass against Salem.
"Melton is really stepping up this year," Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. "We expected it, but everybody matures differently. He's been great all offseason. This summer in the weight room he stepped up as a leader. Things we've asked him to do, not only is he doing them, but he's doing them well."
A fresh face
Mainland Regional freshman running back Ja'briel Mace turned in a standout debut last Friday.
He rushed 12 times for 99 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Overbrook 35-0 in the season opener.
Mace's performance has us thinking about some other eye-opening, season-opening debuts by Press-area running backs.
Two games came right to mind.
Ocean City standout Kevin Sinclair carried 21 times for 154 yards to lead the Red Raiders to a 14-7 win over Mainland Regional as a freshman in the 1993 season opener.
Jack Corcoran of St. Joseph ran for 114 yards on 18 carries as a freshman as the Wildcats opened the 2002 season with a 55-0 win over Cardinal Dougherty of Philadelphia.
I'll be in Galloway Township on Friday night to watch Mace and Mainland play Absegami in a key early-season game.
Giving back
One of the best sights of this past weekend happened during the coin flip before Williamstown's 28-7 win over Vineland.
Williamstown defensive end Aaron Lewis interacted with a couple of Williamstown peewee football players.
Lewis, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end, has committed to University of Michigan.
The players looked up at Lewis with wide-eyed expressions as he spoke to them before the game.
"I just have this great friendship with these kids," Lewis said. "Every game I want to take them out there, talk to them and get them hyped. I want them to have that experience."
Can Cedar Creek finally beat Camden?
One of the most intriguing games of the coming weekend is Saturday when Cedar Creek (2-0) hosts Camden (1-0) at noon. Camden is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Cedar Creek has never beaten Camden.
Here is a game-by-game look at the series:
2018: Camden 20, Cedar Creek 2
2017: Camden 14, Cedar Creek 0
2016: Camden 31, Cedar Creek 12
2013: Camden 48, Cedar Creek 0
The question can be asked: Is Camden in the Pirates' heads?
"I definitely don't feel like that, but it's playing out like that," Watson said. "I look forward to playing them. You have to hope you get up on them. If you let them hang around, and they get their mojo and start feeling good, their guys are going to bail out. We feel good about the progress (this season), and (Camden) will be another good test for us."
