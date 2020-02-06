10:30 p.m. Feb. 6 Hazards

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the counties shaded in bright brown were in a high wind warning. The counties shaded in a muted brown were in a wind advisory. 

The Atlantic Ocean shore counties - Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, are in the high wind warning. Eastern Burlington county is in the warning as well.

Cumberland County and places west in New Jersey are in the wind advisory. 

