There is no clear cut answer and that's a problem.
Many of the Phillies are having solid seasons, but no one is having an outstanding year.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto (.273 average, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs) has the Phillies highest WAR (wins above replacement) at 2.6. He was also the team's representative at the All-Star game.
Realmuto finished strong before the break. He is batting .360 (9 for 25) in July.
Realmuto is as good a choice as anyone for MVP right now, but the Phillies need more big hits from in and everyone else in the lineup the rest of the way.
"He's been one of, if not the best defensive catchers in baseball," Kapler said of Realmuto. "He's extremely dependable, a high-quality teammate. We rode him pretty good in this first half. He met the challenge at every turn."