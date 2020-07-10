The competition right now is between Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn.
Girardi said his mind is open right now.
“If one guy emerges, then it’s one guy. If it’s a platoon, it’s a platoon,” Girardi said. “The big thing is that we get production out of center field. That’s what I’m looking for. That doesn’t necessarily mean home runs. It could mean getting on base and scoring runs and really good defense.”
Haseley said he and Quinn have a healthy competition.
"Rome and I have always pushed each other," Haseley said. "I came up last year and he's a great teammate and a great person. It's not at all on a personal level. It's just how well can we each do our jobs. While doing that, we can make our team better."
Quinn’s speed makes him one of the Phillies most intriguing players, but Quinn hasn’t been able to stay on the field the past few seasons because of injuries.
“I think that he’s an exciting player,” Girardi said. “I’ve been shocked by the power he has. When he’s on base, he’s going to create havoc.”
