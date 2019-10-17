This is probably the easiest of all the 2019-20 predictions.
Rookie guard Matisse Thybulle will fire up the crowd with his defensive energy.
The 6-5 Thybulle has already wowed his teammates with his ability to deflect passes and defend on the perimeter. He's also shown the ability to sink perimeter shots.
“I really like his energy,” Brown said, “and I really don’t want to water him down. I want him to just get into it. When he can do what he’s been doing, cause it’s really who he is, and make some perimeter shots, that’s quite unique.”
