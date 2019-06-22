Gabe Kapler earned some of the biggest cheers of his tenure as Phillies manager Saturday afternoon.
They came when home plate umpire Chris Guccione ejected Kapler in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The dispute happened when Scott Kingery swung and missed at a pitch for a third strike.
But the ball hit Kingery on the hand. Guccione pointed at first base umpire Mike Everitt, who ruled that Kingery had swung.
"Chris ruled hit by pitch but he came to me for the appeal and I ruled that he offered at the pitch," Everitt told a pool reporter after the game. "Rule 5.09 (6) says a batter is out when he attempts to hit a third strike and the ball touches him."
Kapler walked out of the dugout with purpose. He spoke to Guccione and made several arm gestures. The crowd stood and cheered with each gesture.
Finally, Guccione ejected Kapler from the game.
The crowd cheered louder.
Kapler pointed at all four umpires and even kicked a little dirt on Guccione before heading back to the dugout.
The crowd loved it and gave Kapler a standing ovation.
Kapler said he did not mean to kick dirt on the umpires.
"What I believe in is defending our players," Kapler said, "and I thought Scott got hit by a pitch and did not swing the bat. And I felt like the right thing to do in that situation was defend Scott. I’ll continue to fight for our players."