ATLANTIC CITY — From the 1st Ward to the 6th, voter sentiment in the resort ranged from a sense of civic duty to complete indifference toward an election that could have long-term implications.
Looming over Tuesday’s elections is the continued state takeover of the city, which will last until at least 2021, combined with mounting frustrations over neglected capital projects and residents’ needs, which meant there was no shortage of issues for voters to use as motivation to get them to the polls.
With 21 candidates — 15 Democrats and six Republicans — vying for seats in all six of the city’s wards, there were plenty of options for voters on Tuesday’s ballot.
Still, voter turnout in Atlantic City — even for a primary election — was low. A total of 2,441 votes were cast Tuesday, based on unofficial results from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office. In 2018, the total number of registered voters in the city was 22,933.
Some residents, such as 73-year-old Benoni Zebulun, went to the polls to cast a vote for a specific candidate. Zebulun, who lives in the 3rd Ward, said he came out to vote for a “very dedicated” candidate who he called “Mr. Atlantic City.”
Others admitted they were either unaware of Tuesday’s election or who was running where they lived.
“I’ve lived here for over 30 years, and no one ever running for office has ever knocked on my door,” said Timothy Barnes, 63, who said he lived in the South Inlet in the 1st Ward. “They don’t bother (with me), so why should I care?”
Five of the six ward council representatives were seeking reelection, with the lone exception being 4th Ward Councilman William “Speedy” Marsh, who decided against running again after 17 years of service. Three Republicans and five Democrats filed petitions to replace Marsh in the 4th Ward.
Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Marty Small Sr. was the only candidate not being challenged in either the primary or the general election.
The winner of the Democratic primary in the 3rd Ward — between Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and former Councilman Torres Mayfield — will be unopposed in November, barring an independent candidate entering the race.
But a large number of residents expressed total apathy toward the 2019 election.
“State control, city control, Republicans, Democrats — it doesn’t matter,” said Anthony Paglia. “They all just want to get their hands on my wallet. They don’t look out for the regular guy.”
Paglia, 41, said he has not voted in decades in Atlantic City because he does not believe his vote matters anymore. He said corruption, voter fraud and “greedy politicians” make casting a vote in the city a “pointless” endeavor.
“At the end of the day, politicians only care about themselves,” he said.
That view was countered by others who said voting was an essential part of democracy.
Stephen Caldwell, 66, said that “if you don’t vote, you can’t have a voice.”
“It’s my right to come out and exercise my vote,” he said, “so I can have a say so.”
Final election results were not available as of 9:30 p.m.