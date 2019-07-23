Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson catches a pass at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Jackson rejoined the Eagles via a trade with Tampa Bay. He spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-2013), then played five combined seasons with Washington and Tampa Bay, respectively. He 5-10, 175-pounder gives the Eagles the deep speed they have lacked since then-coach Chip Kelly cut Jackson in 2014.

