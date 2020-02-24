Boys CAL final: Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic

The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team defeated Atlantic City 63-57 in the Cape-Atlantic League title game at Stockton University on Saturday. Saturday, February 24

The Crusaders won their second straight Cape Atlantic League title defeating St. Augustine 64-53 at Stockton University. Taj Thweat scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in in the game.

