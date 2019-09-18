Wildwood (0-1) at Clayton (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Clayton

Wildwood lost to Middle Township 41-0 last Friday. Junior running back/linebacker Greg Mitchell and sophomore quarterback Ernie Troiano lead the Warriors. Clayton opened with a 26-14 win over Gloucester.

