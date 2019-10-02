Wildwood (0-3) at Gloucester (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Wildwood fell to Riverside 36-6 last week. Gloucester lost to Pleasantville 42-6 last Friday. Gloucester beat Wildwood 48-8 last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments