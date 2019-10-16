Wildwood (0-5) at Lower Cape May (1-4)

Noon Saturday

Wildwood comes off a 21-0 loss to Haddon Township. Lower lost to Haddon Township 28-7 two weeks ago. Lower beat Wildwood 35-0 last season.

