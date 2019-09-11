Middle Township High School football practice

Middle Township football practice. Aug. 14, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Wildwood (0-0) at Middle Township (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)

These schools last met in 2009 with Middle winning 40-6. Middle opened with a 35-8 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Quarterback Kenderson Cardaci threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Wildwood finished 0-8 last season. The Warriors feature junior Greg Mitchell at running back and sophomore Ernie Troiano at quarterback.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments