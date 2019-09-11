Wildwood (0-0) at Middle Township (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
These schools last met in 2009 with Middle winning 40-6. Middle opened with a 35-8 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Quarterback Kenderson Cardaci threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Wildwood finished 0-8 last season. The Warriors feature junior Greg Mitchell at running back and sophomore Ernie Troiano at quarterback.
