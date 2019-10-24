Lower Cape May Wildwood Football

Wildwood quarterback Ernie Troiano hands off during Saturday’s game against Wildwood. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Wildwood (0-6) at Robbinsville (7-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Wildwood lost to Lower Cape May 42-0 last Saturday. Tien-Amir Siplin leads the Robbinsville offense with 548 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments