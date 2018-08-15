When Wildwood was brainstorming ideas about how to better utilize the expanse of beach that separates its boardwalk and ocean, city engineer Marc DeBlasio had an idea.
The coach and player had just taken his youth baseball team away on a tournament and so he thought, why not bring a tournament home?
The idea first took hold five years ago in the form of a pilot. A baseball game played on the beach on a field made of sand. Just two years later the idea grew into something real, an official tournament, the Wildwood Baseball on the Beach Tournament.
In its three years the tournament has grown from a single weekend of games played by teams of age brackets to a two-weekend event that has grown to include a 13-and-under team in addition to its four younger age team brackets. Also new this year is a Friday night home run derby where top sluggers of all ages have a chance to win prizes.
“I had a desire to help the city of Wildwood as an engineer and business owner, but also do develop something really cool for families to do,” DeBlasio said. “It became so popular that we had to turn people away and turn to two weekends.”
DeBlasio voluntarily runs the tournament but he emphasized that he’s not alone in getting it ready each year. A group of volunteers as well as the city’s parks and recreation department help ready the fields for play each year, making sure they’re safe and, important to a sport where ugly hops can ruin a play, consistent.
The fields are located on the Rio Grande beach right behind the Wildwood sign. Before the tournament rolls in, the parks department readies the fields by watering the infields and compacting the sand so that it closely resembles a regular ball field, DeBlasio said. The outfields are more representative of the actual beach location, requiring players to adjust their styles of play to handle the softer and unusual surface.
The tournament is held over two weekends. This weekend, Aug. 17 - 19, as well as last weekend. More than 400 players will compete over the stretch as the teams play to a tournament winner.
More than competition, playing on the beach is experience, DeBlasio said. It’s also a chance to combine a busy tournament schedule with a beach vacation. Children get to play baseball and their parents get to watch. When the games are over, they’re free to hit the Boardwalk and take in some of the experiences Wildwood has to offer.
It’s made the tournament a popular destination in its early years.
“The family experience has been phenomenal,” he said. “Parents say we go to tournaments all over and this one is by far the best one we’ve been to. Many teams finish the tournament and leave their deposits for next year. I think the word is spreading. That’s why we’re growing.”
Action begins this Friday at 5 p.m. with the home run derby. Games are played Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8:15 a.m. to early evening. Some of the teams involved hail from as far as Franklin Township and Woodstown.
And, the number of participating teams grows each year.
Though there are no current plans to expand the tournament again, possibly to include softball or adult baseball leagues — possibly even pickup games for those who want to compete without being on a team — DeBlasio wouldn’t exactly rule it out. He did say, however, that it might be little too much work on top of his already crowded schedule without more assistance.
“I think my wife would kill me,” he joked.
For more information about the tournament visit wildwoodbeachbaseball.com.