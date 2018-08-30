WILDWOOD — This weekend often marks the unofficial end of summer. The last hurrah before Labor Day and your back-to-school festivities. A final chance to hit the beach to soak up the sun in your favorite resort town.
And, Wildwood is making sure it goes out with a party.
Wildwood is hosting its annual Block Party and Music Festival this Sunday at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue directly across from the Wildwoods Convention Center. The all-day affair includes everything you could hope for from a big finale, including plenty of crafts, rides for children, food vendors ready to satisfy all appetites, and of course, music from nine acts performing well into the night.
The annual event attracts thousands of visitors, many of whom set up for the duration with blankets and chairs. The event is free to all, and if you’re inclined to spend your time at the festival just for a while, that’s quite alright, too.
“It gets pretty crowded and I’d say at any point you have as many as 3,000 people there,” Director of Marketing for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority Ben Rose said. “And of course we have the beach and the boardwalk, which are second to none. There are lots of things for families to do that really don’t cost them anything.”
The music festival lineup is dominated by R&B acts, including Grammy Award-winning Thelma Houston and The Tavares Brothers, known for their chart-topping hit “It Only Takes a Minute,” and work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.
The lineup also features several acts from New Jersey and Philadelphia’s R&B scene, like Kenny Jeremiah and the Star Band.
“(The block party) draws a big crowd because all day we have great regional acts playing but then starting at around 5 o’clock we have really well known, nationally-recognized acts, bands with a lot of hits and a lot of fans,” Rose said. “And, they’re playing for free.”
The party begins at 11 a.m with music beginning at noon and ends at 11 p.m.
While it’s been dubbed the “end of summer” block party, Rose said he likes to call it the start of Wildwood’s second season. With events like next weekend’s motorcycle Roar to the Shore and the upcoming Irish Festival, the Wildwoods will see an influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Whether you call it the final party of the summer or perhaps the kick off to Wildwood’s second season, the Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival is sure to satisfy those coming and going.
What: Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival
Where: At Fox Park on Ocean Avenue
Fee: Free
Festivities: Rides, crafts, vendors, food, music
Lineup: Star Band Noon - 1 p.m.; Kenny Jeremiah with Bittersweet 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.; Just in Time 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.;First Ladies of Rock & Soul 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Reign/Cecil Parker 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Blue Magic 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.; Rochelle Fleming 7:45 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Thelma Houston 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.; Tavares 9:15 - End.