Smith to stay in Wildwood
While allegations of racism have hampered a famed version of "God Bless America" sung by Kate Smith, one shore town said they will continue to play the song for it's patriotic message.
'Rock hoppping' fisherman may get better access to A.C. jetties. Legislators are promising fishing enthusiasts that they are working to create better access to the city's popular jetty fishing spots in the Inlet.
U.S. Census estimates people will leave Atlantic, Cape May counties. Experts say the area has gained international migration in some towns, but it has not been enough to outnumber the amount of people leaving resort towns like Atlantic City and Cape May.
State hits PokerStars with largest ever sports betting fine. According to DGE documents, PokerStars accepted more than 200 wagers on Rutgers men's basketball game in November, as well as prohibited bets on the Monmouth University versus University of Pennsylvania basketball game in December.
Atlantic City Blackjacks reveal roster. The Arena Football League will play their first game against the Philadelphia Soul on Saturday. Check out our 'Meet the Players' photo gallery.
Lt. Gov., AC Mayor will announce state plan Tuesday. Officials will release the state's accountability plan designed to keep Atlantic City residents informed on the ongoing efforts to better the city. Follow reporter David Danzis on Twitter for updates from the meeting.