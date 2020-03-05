Wildwood Tech Basketball

Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

5. Wildwood boys basketball: Something about March agrees with the Warriors. Last season, they advanced to the South Jersey Group I final. This week, sixth-seeded Wildwood advanced to Friday’s South Jersey Group I semifinals with a 101-82 upset of third-seeded Woodstown.

