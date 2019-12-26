Ernie Troiano sank a 3-pointer with a 47 seconds left to propel the Wildwood High School boys basketball team a 63-62 overtime win over Lower Cape May in an Ernie Troiano Sr. Memorial show case game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood.
Wildwood (2-1) forced overtime when Diante Miles rebounded his own miss and scored with four seconds left in regulation.
Wildwood trailed 51-38 with four minutes left in the game. Seamus Fynes sank a 3-pointer with 3:55 left in regulation to start the Warriors comeback.
Troiano’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 62-60 lead.
Fynes led Wildwood with 18 points. Miles had 11 points and seven assists. Troiano, the great-grandson of the person the game was named after, scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Tom Gault sank 7 of 9 shots, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, to lead Lower with 24 points.
Wildwood 15 7 10 26 5 - 63
Lower 14 9 20 15 4 – 62
WW – McGrath 8, Miles 11, Fynes 18, Burke 2, Brown 9, Troiano 10, Claudio 1, Robinson 4
LCM – Bencivengo 12, Bey 10, Lawler 12, Gault 24, Pierce 4
