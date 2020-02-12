Omarian McNeal scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Wildwood to a 90-44 win over Salem. Diante Miles had 13 points and seven assists for Wildwood, while Max McGrath had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Salem 10 7 17 12 – 44

Wildwood 25 25 22 18 – 90

WW – McGrath 15, Miles 13, Fynes 6, Burke 2, Brown 13, Claudio 5, Troiano 10, Robinson 4, McNeal 22

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments