Omarian McNeal scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Wildwood to a 90-44 win over Salem. Diante Miles had 13 points and seven assists for Wildwood, while Max McGrath had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Salem 10 7 17 12 – 44
Wildwood 25 25 22 18 – 90
WW – McGrath 15, Miles 13, Fynes 6, Burke 2, Brown 13, Claudio 5, Troiano 10, Robinson 4, McNeal 22
