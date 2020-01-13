Diante Miles scored 25 points to lead Wildwood to a 79-65 win over Salem.

Miles also had three blocks and three steals. Seamus Fynes scored 15 and grabbed nine rebounds for Wildwood (7-3).

Wildwood 14 18 26 21 – 79

Salem 17 21 15 12 – 65

WW – McGrath 11, Miles 25, Fynes 15, Burke 1, Brown 13, Troiano 9, McNeal 6

SA – Taylor 2, Wilkins 2, Ausland 28, Brown 16, Cornelious 2, Rodgers 7, Cupe 4

